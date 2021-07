HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — This evening dozens of people gathered in High Point to demand justice for Fred Cox Jr.

They held an event that was part of what organizers are calling “Fight 4 Fred Friday.”

A Davidson County deputy shot and killed Cox, 18, outside of a funeral in High Point back in November of last year.

After months of investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation, a grand jury decided not to press charges against that deputy.