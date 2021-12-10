Downtown Greenway installing unique benches that reflect the history of Greensboro’s neighborhoods

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Bringing color and life to the city of Greensboro.

The Downtown Greenway is a great place to walk and enjoy the sights of the city. Now there’s an extra pop of color, because they’ve started installing benches in each of the neighborhoods the greenway passes through.

Commissioned artists are painting and creating a bench that displays the unique history of each individual neighborhood.

The plan is to have eight different benches along the greenway. The latest is in the Dunleath neighborhood, with three more planned.

A Colombian artist from Charlotte, Nico Amortegui, created the bench for Dunleath.