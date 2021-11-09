Downtown Greensboro makerspace raising money with ‘Expansion Campaign’

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Forge Greensboro, the downtown makerspace, is building something it has never built before. The nonprofit is embarking on its largest fundraiser.

Joe Rotondi is the executive director of Forge Greensboro. Rotondi has been impressed with the membership growth over the years.

“Maybe I want to go into welding, or machining and they came here to try that out. It was really interesting seeing how people came here and interpreted the space and tools we have,” Rotondi said.

Young and old, hobbyist and entrepreneurs use the equipment at Forge Greensboro. Over the years, the devices wear out and technology advances. So now is the time to replace the equipment and build on their success. The “Expansion Campaign” is Forge Greensboro’s biggest fundraiser.

“$350,000. $200,000 for tools, new 3D printers, a big CNC laser cutter, ceramic tools,” Rotondi said.

The other $150,000 will go toward growing their entrepreneurial space, skills training classes, and student outreach.

“We’ve had a lot of interest from middle and high schools to get their kids involved in STEAM or STEM,” Rotondi said.

Rotondi is also proud of Forge Greensboro’s partnership with Guilford Works and NC Works. Forge Greensboro teaches welding skills to clients. Recently four people graduated from the program and now have jobs. So the “Expansion Campaign” helps Forge Greensboro and the greater community.

“It’s great seeing the economic impact, it’s great seeing people reproduce their skill set and get hired,” Rotondi said. “What I want to get out of this fundraiser is the ability to do that every year.”

To contribute to the “Expansion Campaign” or learn more about the programs at the Forge Greensboro, check out their website.