Downtown Greensboro gets a boost as ‘Wicked’ soars into Steven Tanger Center

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Thousands of people enjoyed the first show of “Wicked” at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

“Wicked” kicked off the Tanger Center’s Broadway tour for the 2020-2021 season, it also gave a little financial boost to nearby businesses.

Christine Fry, bar manager for Lawn Service by Little Brother Brewery Company, said bringing back the performance arts to the downtown area helps the economy for other local businesses.

“It’s wonderful, especially after COVID. Us being a new business that just opened two weeks ago, this is invigorating to see the local community not only benefiting from the arts, but economically we as a small business get to see the benefit and get the see the community come out for that,” said Fry.

Lawn Service was one of the businesses that saw a jump in customers as people enjoyed beverages at LeBauer Park before the curtain call.

President of Downtown Greensboro Incorporated Zack Matheny said performing art shows can bring thousands of people to the downtown area, which could also help other businesses profit financially.

“The shows, the restaurants that we have, they’re jamming, which just means significant dollars for our businesses that need it. The culture, the vibe that the Tanger Center creates is just tremendous for Greensboro,” said Matheny.

The show ended at 10:30 p.m., and people leaving the Tanger Center were all smiles, praising the cast and employees.

Ava and Kathy Arnette saw the 7:30 p.m. inaugural “Wicked” performance, the two said they were happy to see the performing arts again.

“I was excited. It was very exciting, very lively, just being out in the public and being able to share the experience. It was great,” said the Arnettes.

“Wicked” will be playing at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts October 6th-24th.