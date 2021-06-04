Downtown Greensboro celebrates first in-person First Friday since start of pandemic

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Plenty of people were out and about enjoying First Friday in downtown Greensboro.

June 4 was the city’s in-person First Friday event since the start of the pandemic.

Owner of SouthEnd Brewing Co. Seth Kevorkian helped host part of First Friday at SouthEnd Brewing Co., where people could experience shopping local, music and fun.

The event gave people a chance to see what downtown offers while enjoying artists, vendors, and plenty of live music.

Jade Greene got the chance to experience her first vendor participation at First Friday. She and her mother are co-owners of Eleanor Jade Homemade and the duo specializes in handmade earrings.

“This is our first time at the First Friday, so I’m super excited to see how it’s going to turn out, and I hope to participate in more,” Greene said.

First Fridays are free, the next date is July 2.