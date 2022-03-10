Doorbell video shows apparent drive-by shooting Reidsville, police say

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have released a video that appears to show a drive-by shooting.

Reidsville police said that they responded to the 1000 block of Lyle Street on Wednesday just after 10 p.m. after getting reports of someone shooting into a home.

Officers found a home that had been shot into several times, and they don’t believe the incident is random.

No words on if anyone was in the home at the time or if anyone was hurt.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683. Information provided leading to an arrest in this incident will be eligible for a cash reward.