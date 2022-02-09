Door-to-door campaigns zero in on areas facing higher rates of eviction in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Door-to-door campaigns and sit-down meetings with landlords are helping keep renters in their homes as property owners pursue evictions in Guilford County.

According to the Center for Housing and Community Studies at the University of North Carolina Greensboro, the number of eviction filings in the county has plateaued since September.

Comparatively, filings spiked 211% in Durham County during the same time period, and 183% in Mecklenburg County.

There were 63 cases on the docket Tuesday at the Guilford County Courthouse, down significantly from about 150 cases daily after filing moratoriums ended in August of last year.

“What we’ve done is gone to some of the apartment complexes in Greensboro and in High Point that have the highest eviction rates prior to the COVID pandemic as sort of a starting point,” explained Renée Norris, the eviction mediation program coordinator for CHCS.

CHCS works to prevent eviction before proceedings start.

“Our grad students have gone to 573 households to leave information about the program that exists and other programs that are out there,” Norris said. “We’ve been going into different neighborhoods in High Point like the Washington neighborhood, the south side neighborhood, to actually go door to door, see people take our survey if not leave fliers about our program, and the fact that this is this rental assistance program.”

Norris has helped mediate agreements between 33 tenants and their landlords in Guilford County court.

She’s assisted another 70 people by explaining to property owner’s their tenants’ rent and utility assistance applications are pending.

“One of the things that is not surprising, but sort of surprising, is that we talk about the impact of COVID on people who are working, but people who aren’t working, who are retired or on disability, they are also impacted by COVID because the cost of living has gone up so much,” Norris said.

A renter who asked not to be identified told FOX8 he was served an eviction notice Wednesday morning by his apartment complex.

“Frustrating is the perfect word. Nervous. Worried for the future,” he said.

The renter is a full-time caretaker for his elderly mother and said rising rates caused him to miss payments at Legacy Point Apartments.

“We’re told that the rent is going to be not $640 but $950 now, and we owe $2,000 or else,” he said.

He applied for assistance back in December and was told his application was still pending.

“It’s just really sad that’s what it comes to,” the renter said.

He had not spoken with Norris’s team yet but planned to reach out Wednesday.