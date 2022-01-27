‘Don’t want a kid to be hit’: Guilford County Schools addressing road concerns

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Southwest Guilford High School parents say their students take their lives into their own hands when they cross the street to get to school.

They’re worried about the four-way intersection along Barrow Road towards the back of the school where buses and student drivers park.

“I don’t want a kid to be hit or someone to be killed…before somebody does something about it,” said Krisi Moore, a Southwest Guilford High School parent.

Her student walks to and from school every day with her friends. Moore keeps an eye on her daughter and other kids.

“One girl didn’t even realize she almost got hit by a car because she was on her phone,” Moore said.

Between student drivers and other cars not abiding by the school zone speed limit, it’s difficult for students to cross.

There isn’t a stoplight at the intersection. There also are not any flashing pedestrian signs. Parents say a crossing guard or a traffic signal would fix the problems in that intersection.

“I understand you want to get somewhere you’re going, but our children’s safety is important even if it’s not your own,” Moore said.

FOX8 reached out to a Guilford County Schools spokesperson who says they’re aware of concerns, and the City of High Point is conducting a traffic study of the area.

FOX8 also asked leaders with the City of High Point if they conducted a traffic study for Barrow Road and what the findings are so far.

A spokesperson is looking into the request and has not sent any additional information.