‘Doin’ a little East Coast swing’; Boyz II Men performing with Greensboro Symphony Orchestra at Tanger Center

Greensboro, N.C. (WGHP) -– Boyz II Men will perform with the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, September 18 at 8 p.m.

Boyz II Men remains one of the most iconic R&B groups in music history. Throughout their 25-year career, Boyz II Men have won four Grammy’s, nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The trio is the best-selling R&B group of all time.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 16 at 10 a.m. at TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.