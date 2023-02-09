STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Stokes County Animal Shelter is requesting the public’s assistance with an emergency adoption.

Due to “an overwhelming amount of owner surrenders” on Wednesday, the shelter is now at max capacity and no longer has any available dog kennels.

A photo of Honey Bun

As a result, Honey Bun, the longest resident at the shelter is in “extreme danger” and is now in need of a new home by Friday.

She is 5 years old, weighs 68 pounds, is heartworm positive, up to date on vaccines, potty trained, and is microchipped, according to the shelter. Honey Bun is also good on a leash and did well interacting with other dogs.

The shelter recommends that children in her new family be 8 years old or older since she likes to jump. A meet and greet is also required to begin the adoption process.

If you are interested in adopting Honey Bun you can contact the Stokes County Animal Shelter at (336) 994-2788 or email them at animalshelter@co.stokes.nc.us.

The shelter is located at 1999 Sizemore Road Germanton, NC 27019, and will be open from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. on Thursday. It will open again from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1 p.m.-4 p.m. on Friday.