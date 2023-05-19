SEAGROVE, N.C. (WGHP) — A large dog bit four elementary school students during recess at Seagrove Elementary School in Randolph County.

It happened Thursday. One day later, Randolph County Animal Services found the dog and its owners.

School leaders and the animal services director are trying to figure out how this happened. The playground has a fence around it, so the question is: where did the dog sneak in?

Parents hope it doesn’t happen again.

“It could’ve been a lot worse .. thankfully, it wasn’t,” said Heather Reynolds, who has a daughter at the school.

Reynolds’ fourth grader was on the Seagrove Elementary School playground when a German Shepherd showed up.

“She asked her teacher if she could approach it, and her teacher said ‘no,'” she said.

The director of Randolph County Animal Services said two of the four kids the dog bit hadtheir skin torn.

“My daughter had said that one child’s jacket was ripped,” Reynolds said.

The school’s principal sent this message to parents:

“Hello, Seagrove Elementary School parents, this Principal Jamie Armfield. I am calling to inform you about a situation in which a dog came onto the playground on our school’s campus today during third and fourth grade recess and bit four students. Staff members immediately removed all students from the playground and contacted Randolph County Animal Services and Seagrove Police. All students and staff members returned safely to the school building. The four students who were bitten by the dog were examined by the school nurse and their parents were contacted. I just wanted to make you aware of this situation that occurred on our school campus today. Thank you and have a good evening.” –SEC

Animal Services officers spent Friday afternoon trying to locate the animal.

Around 1 p.m., the dog’s owner came to the school and identified his dog. It’s now quarantined for 10 days.

“It does appear the dog was just trying to play with the kids,” said Jonathan Moody, director of Randolph County Animal Services.

There is a leash ordinance in Randolph County. Owners are supposed to keep their dogs on their property. Driving around in neighborhoods near the school, FOX8 crews spotted a different dog running free.

“I think we probably need to get better fencing because if there’s anything I’ve learned having animals myself if an animal wants in, they’re going to get in,” Reynolds said.

The dog that bit the kids is up to date on its rabies vaccines.

It’s not clear whether its owner will face any charges at this time or not. The animal will be able to go home in 10 days.

“At this time, the school system will be assessing the situation at Seagrove Elementary School to determine next steps in relation to the playground,” Superintendent Dr. Stephen Gainey said.