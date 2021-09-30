Dobson-based company develops hospital beds to make patients more comfortable

DOBSON, N.C. (WGHP) — If you’ve ever been admitted to the hospital or visited someone there, you’re probably familiar with how uncomfortable some of the beds can be.

New technology developed in Dobson hopes to make patients more comfortable and help the people caring for them.

Byron Wurdeman is the CEO of Resolution Bed, Inc.

Wurdeman is working to make RESBED a new standard in care.

It’s a hospital bed that can transform from a bed into a chair, ultimately assisting patients into a standing position.

“You don’t have to have a nurse or an orderly trying to rotate your body in a bed. You can just rotate the bed and let the bed do the work,” Wurdeman said.

The bed is designed to adapt to patients’ needs and reduce injury to the caregiver.

“We get into multiple positions that nobody else can reach. It helps the patient. It helps the nurse, and it helps the doctor,” Wurdeman said.

Wurdeman is also the CEO of Piedmont Medical, Inc.

He used his experience reconditioning hospital beds to design a product that addresses some of the issues he noticed over the years.

“Finding out the problems and then making solutions, that’s what created RESBED.”