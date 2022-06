EAST BEND, N.C. (WGHP) — Peace, quiet and tranquility are three things you can expect at Divine Llama Vineyards in East Bend.

It’s located on 91 acres nestled in the Yadkin Valley.

From above, you can see rows where grapes grow, and Pilot Mountain is in the distance.

Michael and Patricia West fell in love with llamas after buying a few for their daughter, so they decided to start a llama farm and pair it with a winery.