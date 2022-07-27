GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County family loves the world of dirt bike racing.

It’s a sport they do together as a way to bond.

Someone stole five bikes from the Rice family after they had worked so hard to get their dirt bikes race ready. “We ride here at the house, we trail ride, we also compete and race,” Jimmy Rice said.

Three kid-sized and two full-sized bikes were stolen from their Guilford County home. “We get them set up for exactly what we want to do with them,” Rice said, talking about the modifications he had done on the bikes as recently as Monday.

Between the time he left the garage Monday and checked on them Tuesday morning, the five bikes were gone.

“They cut my fence behind the shop,” Rice said. “I definitely think these guys knew what they were doing. I don’t think it was their first time”

More than $40,000 in bikes and upgraded equipment is gone, but the money isn’t what hurts. The thieves took something from his family when they took the bikes. “It’s something that is part of our day-to-day life, we enjoy it and we practice a lot and we ride for fun,” he said.

His kids, Holton and Dane, are angry that this happened during race season. “I kinda miss riding my dirt bike because I like going fast,” Holton Rice said.

“They are just greedy,” Dane Rice said.

“We are kind of left in a jam. We’ve got to come up with something to replace them pretty quick and try to outfit them as quickly as possible to what we had,” Rice said.

The bikes shouldn’t be hard to spot if the number plates aren’t taken off of them, because three of them had the riders’ names on them. “I’m not even mad, I just want my stuff back. If they pulled in the driveway now I would just be happy to have my stuff back.”

Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said they don’t have any leads on the case yet. Four of the bikes are Yamaha YZs, the fifth bike is a KTM Electric bike.