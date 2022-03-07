Did you know Guilford County has a nuclear blast plan?

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — In the event of a nuclear blast, Guilford County has a comprehensive plan set up.

County officials encourage people to prepare enough emergency supplies for two weeks and to learn where the nearest fallout shelter is.

The intense light from a fireball can blind anyone looking at it, and the blast wave can take several seconds/minutes to reach you.

County officials say you’re safest inside during a nuclear blast because of the elevated levels of tradition immediately following the explosion.

But what about after the blast?

People in most of the areas that would be affected could be allowed to come out of shelter within a few days and evacuate to unaffected areas if they needed to.

The heaviest fallout would be limited to the area at or downwind from the explosion.

It might be necessary for people in the areas with the highest radiation levels to shelter for up to a month.

Click here to read the county’s entire plan for before, during and after a nuclear blast.