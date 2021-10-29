Developers plan ‘Innovation District’ aimed to bring higher-paying jobs to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Developers are looking at a proposal that would potentially boost the economy and bring higher-paying jobs to Greensboro.

Developers went over the plan in a virtual meeting with Greensboro City Council during a virtual session on Thursday afternoon.

Developers said the proposed project is called “Innovation District,” an area of the city that would potentially attract businesses and create higher-paying jobs. The district would also partner with ten local companies and universities like UNCG, GTCC, and NCAT youth training programs and skill re-building.

The proposal shown during the virtual meeting shows the diagram of the district potentially extending to 2.5 miles.

Some local business owners agree that the potential district would help boost the economy, and bring more traffic to the city, which would help everyone.

Andy Zimmerman of AZ Development said Winston Salem is already using the model that could potentially make its way to Greensboro. “I went and visited the Innovation district in Winston Salem some years ago, and I have watched them grow and fill out all that space and attract like-minded companies and add some great paying jobs,” he said.

Zimmerman said developers are still in the works to get more funding and actively looking for someone to spearhead the project to get it up and running.