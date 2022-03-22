HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – If you are worried about a new commercial development coming to the corner of Johnson Street and Skeet Club Road, you can talk to those involved at a special meeting on Wednesday night.

Halvorsen Holdings has been working for the past few months to get approval to develop that location, but residents in the area have said they don’t want what would be called Mendenhall Marketplace Shopping Center. They cited its adjacency to the historic Mendenhall-Blair House, a 200-year-old farm house that was part of the Underground Railroad during the Civil War, and plenty of other shopping options.

Tonight’s meeting, which will be at 5:30-7 at Phoenix Academy, 4020 Meeting Way, is described as a community discussion between Halvorsen’s leadership and residents who would like to know more or to express their concerns.

High Point residents upset over proposed Publix

You may recall that about 10 days ago Publix Supermarkets, a high-end chain based in Florida, announced it had leased 48,000 square feet in that proposed shopping center for its second store in High Point. There also is a store in Westchester Square, at 2005 North Main St.

But that announcement caught some by surprise because the planning of the shopping center has been the subject of some controversy. The project has not received approval from either the High Point Planning and Zoning Commission or from the High Point City Council, both of which must OK its plans.

Planning and Zoning, which last year rejected an initial plan, will hear the request and make a recommendation on April 26. The City Council will vote on that board’s recommendation during its meeting on May 16.

It’s unclear whether Publix will send a representative to Wednesday’s meeting. The company has not issued a statement since the news first broke, and a spokesperson from Charlotte named in the company’s release did not respond to a request for comment from WGHP. Halvorsen and Publix have a longstanding relationship that the development company touts on its website.

Surprised … and not

On the day of Publix’s original announcement, though, High Point City Council member Victor Jones, who represents Ward 5, expressed surprise because the plans had not been approved. So did residents of the area.

“I have spoken to our city staff and verified that there are no significant changes from the plan that city staff have already recommended denial on a few months ago and also planning and zoning recommended denial on,” Jones told WGHP that day.

“The home is definitely a hot topic, for sure. But even if it weren’t from the home and the historic nature of it … there would [have to] be an amendment to the city’s land use plan needed first, and then also from zoning, from residential area to a commercial at this particular intersection.”

Rick Moore, who lives across from the proposed site, said residents aren’t surprised that there would be a renewed attempt to build the plaza. ““We were prepared for a second run,” he said. “There are nine grocery stores within a three-mile radius of here… so we don’t need a 10th.”

Said resident Marjorie Blair: “I knew it would come back because they have a problem. They just don’t give up, and we don’t give up.”

Big presence

Publix would open a second supermarket in High Point — if plans were to be approved. (WGHP FILE)

Publix, which touts its concept of making “shopping a pleasure,” is a chain of 1,294 stores in seven southern states that grew from an original family-owned store in Winter Haven, Florida, that opened in 1930. Its headquarters are in neighboring Lakeland, Florida.

Publix has 51 stores in North Carolina, including another just outside of High Point at the Grandover neighborhood, and in January unveiled plans for a 3-story store to be built on property owned by developer Marty Kotis at the northeast corner of Westover Terrace and Mill Street in Greensboro.

There has been discussion by developers about another site on Battleground Avenue, but no plans have been announced. The company in 2020 broke ground on a 1.8-million-square-foot distribution center in eastern Guilford County.

Tyler Hardin of WGHP contributed to this report.