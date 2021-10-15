‘Devastated.’; Neighbors react to shooting that left 15-year-old in critical condition in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Neighbors are shocked after a shooting on their block left a teenager fighting for his life.

High Point Police say the incident happened Wednesday, on the 1400 block of Futrelle Drive, after they said, neighbors called numerous times about hearing gunshots nearby.

Neighbors said the gunshots came and went so quickly they sounded like fireworks.

“All I heard from behind. It sounded like fireworks, then quickly realized it wasn’t. I was scared and anxious,” said Lyndsey Corley.

Corley said when the shooting stopped, all she could think about was her neighbors and if they were okay.

Police said they got to the scene and found windows shattered from bullets, multiple gunshot holes in homes and nearby vehicles.

Officers also said they found an AR-style rifle and a trail of blood leading into the street.

According to High Point Police, a 15-year-old teenager was shot multiple times in the upper body. He is in critical condition.

“It makes me feel devastated it really kind of hurt because I never experienced anything like this. Everyone around this neighborhood is pretty much all friendly. We all speak, we all hang out, so to have someone come down the street and start shooting like that, kind of makes me nervous,” said Wali McGregor.

Police said three hours later, around 10:54 p.m., they responded to the 1900 block of McGuinn Drive, where a house was hit by nearly 20 bullets, with 40 case shells nearby the home.

High Point Police said they are still investigating the shootings and said both cases involved on Wednesday could be connected.

Police ask that anyone with information into the cases call Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.