ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Thousands of law enforcement agencies across the nation are experiencing staffing shortages as a result of the great resignation.

Karla Swiggett, Sergeant for Alamance County Sheriff’s office, said the sheriff’s office is feeling the pressure of hiring more staff members in its detention center.

“We’re definitely being affected by the shortages in the country right now. We have to have a ratio between inmates to detention officer, and that’s where we have one of our struggles,” Swiggett said.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office held a law enforcement career fair for people looking to get into the field of protecting the community to go out and get information and even apply.

The fair didn’t have a huge turnout, but deputies are hopeful the word spreads that more people are needed to complete the staff inside the detention centers.

The career fair hosted several one-on-one sessions for people. They were paired with trained detention center and sworn-in deputies to get questions answered and more information about the positions.

Swiggett said they are looking to fill 45 detention center officer positions and two sworn-in deputy positions for patrol. Right now, they have 299 staff members with an inmate capacity of 396.

Swiggett said the career fair is the first of many that they will be hosting in the near future to make sure they fill the vacancies needed to complete the staff.

“We definitely don’t want to put our agency in a situation…or position where we don’t plan ahead if we lose more people or we bring in more inmates to where it’s not safe for the inmates or the detention officers in the jail,” Swiggett said.