Alamance County detention officer in hospital after being assaulted by inmate, deputies say

Vladimir Vladimiro Vazquez

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.CE. (WGHP) — A detention officer is in the hospital after being assaulted by an inmate on Thursday, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

The detention officer entered a cell and told Vladimir Vladimiro Vazquez, 49, of Burlington, that he had a dinner tray for him.

Without warning, Vazquez hit the officer repeatedly in the face, temple and back of the head until he fell to the floor and hit his head on the metal floor plate, the release says.

After assaulting the officer, the Vazquez ran back into the cell.

The officer was taken to the hospital and treated for a concussion as well as injuries to the face.

Vazquez was charged with assault inflicting physical injury on a detention officer and given a secured bond of $100,000.

