HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, investigators released the identity of the deputy and an armed suspect that the deputy shot late last week.

Just before 6 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to the 1300 block of Carolina Loop just east of Hillsborough to serve a felony warrant. The suspect of the warrant, later identified as 24-year-old Derick Andre Engram Williams, fled the home and pointed a gun at a deputy he saw outside, officials said.

According to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Deputy Branden Kern fired his weapon, shooting the suspect.

The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital. As of Tuesday afternoon, Williams remains in stable condition.

As is standard practice in officer-involved shootings, the SBI is conducting the investigation, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.