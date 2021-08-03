Deputies rammed stolen vehicle to prevent suspects from fleeing, seized methamphetamine, says Alamance County sheriff

MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A sheriff’s deputy had to ram a vehicle attempting to flee in a stolen vehicle to prevent suspects from hitting pedestrians in the area.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office and Orange County sheriff’s Strike Team received a call Friday around 8:30 p.m. about a possible stolen car at the Lofts Apartment in Mebane.

The deputies found the stolen Chevrolet Cruze in the parking lot, and when they approached the car the driver attempted to flee.

According to deputies, the driver hit a parked car while trying to flee, and a deputy rammed the car to keep them from leaving the scene.

Kenneth Ernest Warman and Arthur Daniel Harris were both arrested. Drugs were found in the vehicle as well.

Warman was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, 3 counts of trafficking methamphetamine, and 5 more related drug charges.

Harris was also charged with 3 counts of trafficking meth and 5 additional drug-related charges.