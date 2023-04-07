BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies are currently investigating around a home in Browns Summit.
Deputies are on the scene on Doggett Road.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
This is a developing story.
by: Dolan Reynolds
