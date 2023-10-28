WALKERTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in Walkertown on Friday night.

At around 10:15 p.m. on Friday, deputies came to Cain Forest Drive after getting a report of a firearm discharge.

At the scene, deputies found a man suffering from “multiple visible gunshot wounds.” They administered CPR until EMS arrived.

The victim would ultimately die as a result of his injuries.

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.