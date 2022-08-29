ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies are investigation after a string of vandalism in Asheboro.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they were called around 1:30 a.m. Sunday about vandalism on Dynasty Drive, which is off of Old Lexington Road in Asheboro. Three mailboxes and two basketball goals had been damaged, deputies discovered,.

Later on Sunday, deputies responded to Old Lexington Road and found another mailbox had been vandalized sometime between Friday and Sunday.

This investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information about the people involved in these incidents, please contact 911, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 318-6698, or Randolph County Crime Stoppers tip line at (336) 672-7463.