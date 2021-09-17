Deputies at Western Alamance High School investigating possible fight on campus; principal sends update to parents

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Deputies are investigating at Western Alamance High School amid rumors of a fight between two students, according to Principal Matthew Haley.

At 11:14 a.m. Friday, Haley sent an email to parents about a campus safety announcement.

The email describes the alleged situation as an “isolated incident apparently involving an altercation between 2 students.”

“Rumors are not correct but the school has law enforcement on campus to assist in investigating,” said Alamance-Burlington School System Public Information Officer Jenny Faulkner. 

It is unclear if any students were injured.

See the full message to the Western Alamance High School community:

Western families, I wanted to let you know that there are apparently a lot of rumors flying around about some sort of incident on our campus this morning. We are currently investigating an isolated incident apparently involving an altercation between 2 students.

Our campus is quiet and classes are continuing as usual but we do have law nforcement on campus assisting us with the investigation to determine what has occurred but I wanted to reassure you that our campus is quiet, safe and operating as normal.

Thank you for your continued support for the school.

