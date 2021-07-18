Deputies asking for public’s help finding suspects after homes, cars shot in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Alamance County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding suspects after multiple homes and cars were shot on Saturday, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 9 p.m., Alamance County deputies responded to Spence Court in Burlington when they were told about a drive-by shooting.

When they arrived, deputies learned that several homes and cars on Spence Court were shot and multiple shooters were involved.

At this time, there are no injuries reported.

Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call the ACSO at (336) 570-6300 to speak with a member of the Criminal Investigation Division or report anonymously by calling Alamance County Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by downloading the mobile app, P3Tips.