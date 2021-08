GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina Department of Labor is investigating a workplace fatality.

An employee at the UPS facility on Flagstone Drive in Greensboro was hospitalized on August 11 and died on August 14 according to the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health division.

The North Carolina Department of Labor triggers OSH investigations following the death or hospitalization of an employee or if the department receives a formal complaint.