DENTON, N.C. (WGHP) — People are being asked to shelter in place as a massive law enforcement effort happens in Denton.

Officers have had a perimeter set up since late Wednesday night, with multiple law enforcement agencies from across the Piedmont Triad including agencies from Randolph and Guilford Counties, assisting Davidson County.

Helicopters are flying over the area and there were SWAT team members spotted. On scene, shots have been heard in the last few hours.

Officials shared on Facebook asking citizens to shelter in place and secure their doors and windows due to a “very active” situation in the area of Ebel Road and M-H Drive. Deputies, EMS and troopers are in the area up to two to three miles from the scene.

Randolph County officials said they are assisting with a shooting, but that’s the only confirmed information.