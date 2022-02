DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Denton man faces 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to Davidson County court records.

Nathaniel Robertson Moore, 21, of Denton, was arrested on Monday. The alleged crimes took place in November.

According to the warrants, Moore is accused of distributing multiple videos of child pornography with victims ranging in age from 6 months to 8 years old.

He was released on a $50,000 secured bond.