Demand for COVID testing increases in the Triad, health systems consider opening additional sites

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Demand for COVID testing is increasing in the Triad, as health systems continue working to slow the spread of the delta variant.

Cone Health reports about 200 people were tested at the system’s Green Valley Campus on Wednesday, up from about 30 people tested daily several weeks ago.

“As we see a sharp increase in testing I would imagine we will punt to open up more testing times and facilities to meet that demand,” said David Thompson, assistant director for Cone Health.

A spokesperson for Wake Forest Baptist Health said Friday the drive-up testing site outside Brenner Children’s emergency department saw the number of tests triple last week, compared to what they’d been seeing for the past several weeks. This week is even higher.

A local medical supply distributor in Kernersville said this week he sold his one-millionth COVID test since the pandemic began.

“It slowed down around January, February, March, two weeks ago it started all over again and we’re bringing in more pallets,” said Rick Wilburn, of Wilburn Medical USA.

He said demand has been hard to predict, but could increase as new guidelines force state and federal employees to show proof of vaccination, or submit to weekly testing.

“We have a number of large and small employers looking for antigen testing themselves,” he said.

Wilburn said it takes about 24 hours to get pallets of antigen tests in if they’re needed.

“We’re finding that there’s a number of places that shut down testing that are now in business again, and we’re here to support those organizations,” he said.

Health system leaders are encouraging anyone exhibiting COVID symptoms to get a test regardless of vaccination status.

You can find a list of sites providing testing here.