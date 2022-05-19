HIGH POINT, N.C (WGHP) — The scorching heat and bright sunshine are bringing summertime to the Piedmont Triad a little early.

For many, it means turning on your air conditioning unit for the first time and maybe finding out you need it repaired.

Many calls came into Arnold Jones Services in High Point on Thursday.

This week, crews spent most of their days going house to house in the Piedmont Triad.

“It’s extremely busy. Units have been sitting all winter having problems and stuff, now they are getting them back and running and having some issues with them,” said Terry Clark, General Manager of Arnold Jones Services.

Clark says the company is getting about 20 calls a day. They expect the number to either double or triple by Thursday afternoon.

“Our install department, we’re booked up for about a month now,” said Clark.

With about five technicians down, it slows up the amount of work the company can accomplish. Supply shortages haven’t helped the situation either.

Sometimes it can take more than a week to get the parts needed for repairs.

“If it is a special-order part, our hands are tied just like everyone else and it could get worse,” said Clark.

They are trying to meet the demand as best as possible.

“We’re trying to get to the No A.C. calls first, the ones who have absolutely no A.C., so just be patient,” said Clark.

There are some things you can do if you’re waiting for repairs.

Try to limit the amount of heat inside your home. That includes cooking less, using ceiling fans, and closing your blinds to block sunlight from getting in.

You can also check and make sure that the coils are clean in your outdoor unit to keep the airflow going.