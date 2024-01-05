(WGHP) — It’s the quiet before the storm.

As crews prepare for the potential for a wintery mix, truck drivers at a Love’s gas station in Reidsville are trying to figure out a game plan.

Edward Hardy says he’s headed up to Central Virginia, but he doesn’t expect conditions to be too bad.

“Because you’re protected by the mountains. Sometimes, you’ll get hit hard, and sometimes it’ll just go by,” Hardy said.

Meanwhile, fellow truck driver Tom Chandler is leaving the Triad around the exact time wintery precipitation could arrive.

“I’m just going to play it by ear right now. I was planning on leaving around 3 o’clock in the morning or 4. Hopefully, its not too bad,” Chandler said.

He says his destination is in northern Virginia.

And if you’re a trucker who must be on the road, Hardy has a few words of advice .

“Just find somewhere safe to park. Just don’t get caught out there,” Hardy said.