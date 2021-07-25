‘Decision did not come lightly’: Crafted The Art of the Taco closes in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Crafted The Art of the Taco has closed in Winston-Salem, according to a statement released by the restaurant on social media.

The full statement is provided below:

“Our Winston Salem location is now closed. We want to thank the Winston and surrounding communities for the support over the years! This decision did not come lightly nor was it easy, despite the many hurdles we have faced over the past couple of years. If you find yourself needing a Crafted “fix” please visit our Greensboro store, located at 220 South Elm Street. Crafted – the Art of the Taco.”

Crafted The Art of the Taco closes in Winston-Salem

