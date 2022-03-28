ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Confederate monument outside the old Randolph County Courthouse in Asheboro continues to be a controversial issue in the area.

On Sunday, dozens of people joined together to renew a call to have the statue moved during a prayer vigil organized by the NAACP of Asheboro/Randolph County.

It comes after the Randolph County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to keep it in place earlier this month.

“We have a daunting task in Randolph County,” said Clyde Foust, the president of the NAACP chapter. “Let’s get everybody to pray together and let’s watch the miracle that God has for Randolph County.”

A few people did not agree with the organization’s message outside the barricades.

“These monuments are here for a reason,” said Mike Riggs, who is opposed to the monument moving. “It’s here for a history reminder, these are here for the future of our kids of today to learn what the history was all about between the battle.”

Riggs told FOX8 his ancestors fought under American Confederate General Robert E. Lee during the Civil War.

“We cannot erase history,” Riggs said. “We need to leave the dead alone.”

Foust made it clear, he did not want to see the statue torn down but rather moved to a cemetery, park, or museum.

“If people want to honor their dead, they can do it somewhere else,” Foust said. “That monument does not belong in front of where people have to do business with their government.”

Foust hopes new voices will join their call to move the century-old monument, but it’s up against a roadblock.

The Randolph County Board of Commissioners voted, 5-0, to keep the monument outside the old courthouse on March 7.

“It was just a time for our board to take a position on how we felt about the monument,” said Darrell Frye, chairman of the board.

Frye told FOX8 a 2015 state law prevents the commissioners to move the statue unless for construction or repairs.

“We had no basis to move it,” Frye said. “We had, by the law, we couldn’t move it to another location or cemetery or museum.”

Frye said there are ongoing discussions for additions to the site to better depict Randolph County’s history.

The NAACP started a petition to move the monument.

Foust told FOX8 they are planning for more events like Sunday.

“It’s a hypocrisy to say that leaving that monument is not a stain on who we are today, not then, but who we are today,” Foust said. “It was bad that we put it up, it’s an embarrassment to leave it up.”