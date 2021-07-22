Death investigation underway after body found along Witty Road in Guilford County (Nelson Kepley/WGHP)

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A death investigation is underway after a body was found along Witty Road in Guilford County on Thursday, according to Greensboro Police Department Deputy Chief M.G. Terry.

Around 4 p.m., a passerby found a body near where Witty Road intersects Lake Brandt Road.

The Greensboro Police Department and Guilford County Sheriff’s Office are both investigating the case.

There is no word on if foul play is suspected.

Terry said the identity of the person is not being released at this time.

It is unclear why the Greensboro Police Department is involved in the investigation, as the location where the body was found is not in the Greensboro city limits.