Deadly motorcycle crashes up in Greensboro, on track to outpace years past

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — In the past seven months there have been seven deadly motorcycle crashes in the city of Greensboro, and city leaders fear that number could only increase if drivers don’t take more precautions on the road.

North Carolina Vision Zero has been tracking fatal crash data for the past decade across the state.

The recent numbers, which only go up to May, show that Greensboro has had as many crashes as the whole of 2019 and 2020.

Most of the crashes are attributed to drivers not paying attention to motorcycles.

“Most of these wrecks are avoidable. If people just pay attention a lot of these wrecks would cease to exists,” said Greensboro Police Officer Sean Patterson, who is also a member of the department’s motorcycle unit.

He has worked at least two of the motorcycle fatalities this year. He says, in at least one of them, the driver of another vehicle pulled out in front of a motorcyclist.

“A lot of drivers are conditioned not to see the motorcycles. They’re so prepared, and so normalized to see cars on the road – that you just don’t see as many motorcyclists. Another thing is, is that they’re smaller in size – so you just don’t see them from certain angles.”

The reason for the uptick in Greensboro can’t be pinpointed, but Patterson believes it is because the city has more people than the rest of the Triad.

City leaders encourage anyone who drivers a motorcycle, or who is interested in learning more about motorcycle safety, to visit Bike Safe NC.