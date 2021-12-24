Deadly wrong-way crash shuts down I-40 West near Martin Luther King Jr Drive in Greensboro for almost 6 hours

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A deadly crash shut down all westbound lanes of I-40 in Greensboro for hours.

Lanes were shut down between Martin Luther King Jr. Driver and South Elm-Eugene Street and according to the Department of Transportation they reopened at 8:30 a.m., nearly six hours after the deadly crash.

Two people died on the scene and one person is in critical condition at a local hospital.

Two vehicles crashed near Exit 221 on I-40 West around 2:45 a.m.

Greensboro police confirm that one of the cars appears to have been going the wrong way on the interstate when the crash happened.

Drivers are asked to take alternate routes for the time being.

Police on the scene have been working to get in touch with the families of the two victims who died.



We will update this story as more information comes in.