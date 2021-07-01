Deadly crash shuts down E. Wendover Avenue for several hours overnight; all lanes reopened this morning

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a fatal crash that shut down eastbound lanes of East Wendover Avenue between English St. and Highway 29.

Officers responded to the area around 11:30 p.m. and closed off those lanes of traffic, which didn’t reopen again until around 4:30 a.m.

Greensboro police are investigating. They have not said what caused the crash.

The scene has been cleared at this time, and all lanes of traffic are reopened. Police expect to be able to release more information once the families of the people involved in the crash are notified.

