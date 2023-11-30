ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — DEA agents were hurt in Alamance County after a suspect crashed into their cars.

According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday the sheriff’s office assisted the DEA with the arrest of Jeremy Trevon Townsend, who had outstanding felony warrants.

During this, Townsend “attempted to flee in a motor vehicle” which then hit two DEA vehicles. Three agents were hurt, though the extent of their injuries is unknown. Townsend was taken into custody without further incident.

A stolen gun was found in the suspect’s car.

Townsend was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, felony assault inflicting serious injury on law enforcement, felony possession of a stolen firearm, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance along with several misdemeanors.