ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An Asheboro man bought a Powerball ticket at the last minute and won $150,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“We were watching football with some friends, and Clemson was getting beat terribly by Notre Dame,” Strickland said. “We were joking we should get lottery tickets because our luck couldn’t get any worse.”

Strickland, a 29-year-old welder, bought a Quick Pick ticket for the Nov. 5 drawing using Online Play on his phone.

“It really was a last-minute thing right before the drawing,” he said.

He matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000 on his $3 Power Play ticket. The prize tripled to $150,000 when the 3X Power Play multiplier hit.

“It was just a day of disbelief because I’ve never won anything before,” Strickland said.

After he called his mom to tell her he won, Strickland sent a screenshot of his win to his friends who he watched the Clemson game with.

“They all thought I was lying,” he laughed.

Strickland claimed his prize Tuesday.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $106,516. He said he will invest some of the money and put the rest in savings.

