Davie Elementary assistant principal filling bus driver, teacher, custodian positions amid staff shortage

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — He is jumping in wherever help is needed.

Davie Elementary School Assistant Principal Sam Brown is spending a lot of time out of his office to make sure students are safe, and his staff doesn’t burn out.

“We may be a person or two, or more, down. We find our gaps and fill them,” he said.

Like so many schools across the state, Davie Elementary is challenged with staffing shortages.

When the assistant principal accepted his position two years ago, he never thought he might need a commercial driver’s license.

“Some of our sub bus drivers were driving every day or every week. I decided to get my bus license. I want to carry that load and share that responsibility,” he said.

When trash needs to be emptied, he isn’t too good to take it out.

The school posted a picture of Brown to their Facebook page showing him doing just that. It caught him by surprise.

“I was in the zone so when I saw it, I was like, ‘How did they get that?’ I was totally surprised,” he said.

Coming from a family of educators, he understood at a young age every position in the school is important.

Sometimes when there’s a gap you have to fill it, and there’s no exception to the rule.

“There’s not a hierarchy of me above them, we’re moving together, we’re a team. There’s no role that’s more important or less important,” Brown said.

The pandemic has greatly changed the way school leaders have done things.

“People want to know how the year is going. It’s hard to know how to answer that question. It’s different,” Brown said.

There’s no doubt making do with less is challenging, but with an assistant principal like Brown, the job will get done.

“It would be so easy to speak to anyone our teachers, people up front. They are doing the same things on a daily basis. They are as much a role model to me as I hope I am to them. I hope I can continue that culture, and we jump in and take care of one another,” Brown said.

If you want to be a part of this team, they are hiring for every position including TAs, bus driver, and custodians.

Every position is critical to the school and student success.

If you’re interested in a job, you can come to the campus at 3437 U.S. 601 North in Mocksville.