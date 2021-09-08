Davie County Sheriff’s Office searching for shooting suspects

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davie County deputies are looking for a suspect in a shooting.

The sheriff’s office is currently searching for a person in the Junction Road and Fonzo Way area of Davie County.

This suspect along with a second suspect in a white vehicle are suspects in gunfire at a home.

As they tried to leave the scene they struck a Davie County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. One suspect left the scene on foot.

The sheriff’s office asks for you to use caution in the area, as these suspects are armed.