Davie County Schools makes masks optional

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Another local board of education has updated its guidance on masking.

The Davie County Enterprise announced via their Facebook page that the school district had decided it would be mask optional going forward. They say that the decision was made Tuesday by the board of education.

Davie County parents on that Facebook post say they received a robocall about the change Tuesday evening.

They went on to say that as of Monday, only 14 students and one staff member had COVID-19, with around 71 students in quarantine.

This comes after new strategies for schools dealing with COVID-19 were released earlier this month.

Davidson County and Wilkes County have also made masks optional at their schools.