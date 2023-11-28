MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been sentenced to prison for producing and distributing child sex abuse material, according to the District Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina.

Records show that in September 2021, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children got a tip that Steven Tyler Smith, 24, was uploading and distributing child pornography.

Smith had a total of 1,500 images and videos of child sexual exploitation and that Smith had sexually abused a 15-18 month-old child, sharing videos and images of that abuse online.

He pleaded guilty to production of child pornography and distribution of child pornography. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison plus 20 years of supervised release and ordered to pay $91,000 in restitution to his victims.