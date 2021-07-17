Davie County man plans to pay for wedding with part of his $1M lottery win

Money from the child tax credit advance could be a lifeline for many families, but what if you don’t get your child tax credit check? (Getty Images)

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Part of his $1 million Extreme Cash prize will help Pharris Frank, of Advance, and his fiancé pay for their wedding, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Frank, a carpenter, bought his winning $25 ticket from Rivertrail Mercantile on U.S. 64 East in Advance.

He claimed his prize Thursday and had the choice of taking his prize as an annuity of $50,000 a year for 20 years or as a lump sum of $600,000.

Frank chose the $600,000 lump sum. After state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $424,507.

“It’s just like, ‘Wow!” Frank said. “We’re going to save most of it.”

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers? Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night. You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website.