Davie County man killed in possible accidental shooting at his home

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Davie County man is dead after what may have been an accidental shooting at his home, according to the Davie County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 1:43 p.m Friday, deputies responded to a report of an active disturbance on the 100 block of Crabtree Road.

While deputies were en route to the scene, Davie County Communications learned that there were a shooting at the address and that the shooting may have been accidental.

When deputies arrived, they found several people, including one man who was injured.

Patrick Kelly, 67, of Davie County, died at the scene.

The Davie County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.

