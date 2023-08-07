ASHE COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A married couple lost their lives after a head-on crash on US-221, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a 2001 GMC Canyon was driving south on US-221 near Woodstown Road just before 2:30 p.m. on August 6. While heavy rain was pouring down, the GMC crossed the center line and hit a 2022 Honda CRV head-on.

The driver of the GMC, 21-year-old Fleetwood resident Nicholas Sponholz, had minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital, officials say.

According to authorities, the driver of the Honda, 56-year-old Advance resident Bruce Schneggenburger, died at the crash site. His wife and passenger in the Honda, 55-year-old Stephanie Ann Schneggenburger, was taken to Watauga Medical Center but later died from her injuries.

Troopers say US-221 was partially closed for two hours while investigators were on scene. Sponholz has been arrested and is charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to maintain lane control.