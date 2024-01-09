DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson-Davie Community College is making mental health care more accessible for students.

Conversations about mental health are taking centerstage at DDCC.

School leaders want students to know they aren’t alone.

“We want students to be able to have access immediately to those resources,” Associate Vice President of Student Affairs and Chief Diversity Officer Keisha Jones said.

Through an app called Timely Care, students have access to medical care.

Student Wes Yates said he’s used the app, and it helps.

“I had my lowest days. I am not going to lie, it was pretty low, and I couldn’t afford therapy sessions,” Yates said.

The sessions are free for students like Yates, and a new feature called TalkNow launched in 2023.

That feature offers 24-7 mental health services.

“I didn’t know how to handle going back as a student. I felt overwhelmed, I felt anxiety. I felt depression. Everything you can think off. There needs to be a lot more resources out there for people that are comfortable going up for a change,” Yates said.

Jones sees more students take advantage of these free services.

She is tracking the trends and often sees an uptick in users during weekends and after hours.

“I think timely care and TalkNow just allows us to be that additional support to our students that they may not have in the spaces that they are in beyond .. our campus,” Jones said.

The school remains committed to removing obstacles to connect students to quality care.

“I think talking to a stranger in that field will possibly the number one thing that could save your life,” Yates said.

College officials said they’ve seen about 300 people using the app.