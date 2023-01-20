HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Amelia Estes, of Thomasville, stopped for biscuits Saturday, bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I looked and looked, and my hands just started shaking,” she said. “It was surreal.”

Estes, 51, bought her winning 100X The Cash ticket from Sam’s Mini Mart on West Green Drive in High Point. She bought the ticket after stopping at Biscuitville on Saturday.

“Something was just telling me to go get that ticket,” she said.

Estes won the first $2 million prize in the new game. She said she gave her mom the good news as soon as she got home.

“I came into the house real quiet, and I told my mom, ‘I think we’re millionaires,’” she said. “She was already sitting down, thank goodness.”

When Estes arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize, she could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million.

She chose the lump-sum amount of $1.2 million. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $855,006.

“We are going to plan for a comfortable retirement now,” Estes said.

